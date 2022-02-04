Has it really been a bad Winter so far?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The short answer to that is no.

At least when you look at Winter as a whole, it hasn’t been a bad Winter.

Mother Nature didn’t even bring us half an inch of snow in December.

Take a look at the numbers.

Snow (Sam Roberts)

January is typically our snowiest month in Cleveland, and we certainly saw a fair amount of snowfall last month.

We accumulated just over two feet of snow at Cleveland Hopkins in January.

A lot of that fell more recently, over the course of the second half of the month, and particularly around the MLK Day holiday.

On Sunday, January 23rd, Hopkins reported 7.2 inches of snow.

On Monday, January 24th, Hopkins recorded an additional 1.2 inches.

For those who had to venture out on MLK Day, the storm wreaked havoc on the morning commute.

In many communities, roads were clogged with snow for days and days.

That storm was just 11 days ago.

Only a few days later, on January 28th, we accumulated 1.3 inches of snow at Hopkins, and for the rest of the month, low temperatures were in the single digits.

January was not only snowy, but it was very cold, especially late-January.

Fast forward to February, and we’ve already accumulated 10.3 inches of snow.

A typical February brings around 15 inches of snow to the Cleveland area.

We have a lot of days to go before we reach the 28th, and we have already accumulated 10.3 inches of snowfall at the airport.

In total, for Meteorological Winter, or the months of December, January, and February, we have picked up 34.8 inches of snow in Cleveland.

A normal Meteorological Winter, including all of February, of course, brings 45.7 inches of snow.

We aren’t quite there yet, but if the current pattern holds, we may very well end up with above-normal snowfall for February.

Remember though, Winter began on a warmer and drier note.

Old Man Winter really only began his journey across Ohio in mid-to-late January.

This, I believe, is why many of us feel it has been a “bad Winter,” and this is called recency bias.

According to the American Psychological Association Dictionary of Psychology, the recency effect is, “a memory phenomenon in which the most recently presented facts, impressions, or items are learned or remembered better than material presented earlier.”

In short, these recent weeks of cold and snowy weather have made many of us forget just how nice it was in December, and December is also Winter.

There’s no denying that these last few weeks have been very cold, and there’s been a significant amount of snow in the area, but when asking yourself whether it’s been a bad Winter or not, it’s important to take the whole season into account.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.