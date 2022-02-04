2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

How to make a Boot Warmer cocktail

The perfect cocktail to keep you warm on Winter evenings
Buckeye Vodka cocktail recipes
Buckeye Vodka cocktail recipes(Buckeye Vodka)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

Buckeye Vodka’s Boot Warmer Ingredients:

1 Bottle orange allspice

• 1 Bottle Buckeye Vodka

• 1 Gallon apple cider

• 14 Black Chai tea bags

How to Make:

Add apple cider and chai tea bags to a slow cooker and simmer on high for one hour.

Add 1 bottle of orange allspice infused Buckeye Vodka.

Serve & enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Four ingredient winter cocktail to warm up winter nights
How to make a boot warmer cocktail with Buckeye Vodka (Video)
Everything you should know about CoolSculpting
Everything you should know about CoolSculpting from Apex Skin
Taste Buds 1/31/2022
Taste Buds 1/31/2022
National Cookie Day
Celebrate 'National Baking Month' with Mikesell's Kitchen Sink Cookies