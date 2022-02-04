How to make a Boot Warmer cocktail
The perfect cocktail to keep you warm on Winter evenings
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Buckeye Vodka’s Boot Warmer Ingredients:
• 1 Bottle orange allspice
• 1 Bottle Buckeye Vodka
• 1 Gallon apple cider
• 14 Black Chai tea bags
How to Make:
Add apple cider and chai tea bags to a slow cooker and simmer on high for one hour.
Add 1 bottle of orange allspice infused Buckeye Vodka.
Serve & enjoy!
