Northeast Ohio weather: Any more snow on the way this weekend?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are very close to putting this week’s Winter storm in the books.

We just have to get through a few more spotty snow showers this afternoon, and then we’ll be done with it.

Next, our attention will turn to the bitterly cold weather we’re expecting tonight.

With a widespread snow pack on the ground, we’ll fall into the single digits by morning.

The wind chill may dip down below 0 degrees from time to time.

After an eventful week weather-wise, the weekend will be pretty quiet.

Saturday will be quite chilly with highs only in the low 20s, but we’ll warm up a bit on Sunday afternoon.

Expect highs in the mid 30s to round out the weekend.

The only shot for snow we have this weekend would be a few passing flurries tonight and tomorrow morning.

A little clipper system will drop in on Monday, and this will bring us a few additional snow showers.

Accumulation will be very light, on the order of a trace to one inch of new snow.

