Northeast Ohio weather: Any more snow on the way this weekend?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are very close to putting this week’s Winter storm in the books.
We just have to get through a few more spotty snow showers this afternoon, and then we’ll be done with it.
Next, our attention will turn to the bitterly cold weather we’re expecting tonight.
With a widespread snow pack on the ground, we’ll fall into the single digits by morning.
The wind chill may dip down below 0 degrees from time to time.
After an eventful week weather-wise, the weekend will be pretty quiet.
Saturday will be quite chilly with highs only in the low 20s, but we’ll warm up a bit on Sunday afternoon.
Expect highs in the mid 30s to round out the weekend.
The only shot for snow we have this weekend would be a few passing flurries tonight and tomorrow morning.
A little clipper system will drop in on Monday, and this will bring us a few additional snow showers.
Accumulation will be very light, on the order of a trace to one inch of new snow.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.