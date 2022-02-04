2 Strong 4 Bullies
Level 3 snow emergencies: All roads remain closed to non-emergency travel in several northern Ohio counties

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a half-dozen counties in northern Ohio remain under a Level 3 snow emergency.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Level 3 emergencies were still declared in the following counties:

  • Erie County
  • Huron County
  • Ottawa County
  • Sandusky County
  • Seneca County
  • Richland County
  • Wyandot County

A sheriff has the authority to declare countywide snow emergencies and traffic restrictions if the road conditions warrant doing so.

Level 3 is the most critical alert.

What does it mean when a snow emergency is issued in your county?

Under a Level 3 advisory, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

