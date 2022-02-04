2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Might as well embrace it’: Video from Tremont bar shows snowmobilers on Cleveland’s roads

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A restaurant and bar in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood shared video that shows a pair of people on snowmobiles riding on the roadway after it was freshly covered in snow.

WATCH: Good Samaritan digs 19 News reporter Harry Boomer out from snow in driveway

“This is what we love to see! Winter is here, we might as well embrace it!,” The Treehouse shared on Facebook.

The Treehouse pub is located at 820 College Avenue in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

