Missing 12-year-old boy and girl found at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police announced they’d located the boy and girl first reported missing on Tuesday.

Derron Davis and Layla Schaffer, both 12, had been last seen leaving Orchard School at 4200 Bailey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 4:30 pm.

According to officials at the Cleveland Police 2nd District office, the pair went to a nearby gas station convenience store and asked if they could warm up for a little while.

The store employee allowed them to stay and reportedly recognized them from a post on the Cleveland Police Department Facebook page.

The employee then contacted the detective in charge of the case, who arrived at the scene to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.