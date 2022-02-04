2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing 12-year-old boy and girl found at Cleveland gas station

Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis have been found by Cleveland police and returned to their...
Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis have been found by Cleveland police and returned to their homes, after being reported missing on Feb. 2, 2022.((Source: Cleveland police))
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police announced they’d located the boy and girl first reported missing on Tuesday.

Derron Davis and Layla Schaffer, both 12, had been last seen leaving Orchard School at 4200 Bailey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 4:30 pm.

According to officials at the Cleveland Police 2nd District office, the pair went to a nearby gas station convenience store and asked if they could warm up for a little while.

The store employee allowed them to stay and reportedly recognized them from a post on the Cleveland Police Department Facebook page.

The employee then contacted the detective in charge of the case, who arrived at the scene to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

ARIA - Road conditions in Akron - 2/4/22
ARIA - Road conditions in Akron - 2/4/22
(Source: WOIO)
Firefighters fight fire at 3-story building in Lakewood
Erica Banhi
Brooklyn police search for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1