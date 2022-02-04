North Olmsted City Schools students, staff no longer required to wear masks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Monday, Feb. 7, students and staff members at North Olmsted City Schools will no longer be required to wear masks on or inside school property.

Masks will still be required on all district transportation, because that is a federal requirement.

Superintendent David Brand said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and may reinstate the mask mandate.

