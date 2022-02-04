2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT plows have driven enough miles in last 24 hours to reach moon, nearly back again

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snowplow trucks from the Ohio Department of Transportation have been relentless over the last several days when it comes to clearing the state-maintained roadways.

And their odometers can prove it.

According to Matt Bruning, press secretary for the state highway agency, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plows have covered 421,953 miles in the last 24 hours.

To put that into perspective, the distance from Earth to the moon is nearly 240,000 miles.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, about 1,300 ODOT crews were on the roads clearing snowfall, drifts, and ice from the Ohio’s interstates, U.S., and state routes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

