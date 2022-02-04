ODOT plows have driven enough miles in last 24 hours to reach moon, nearly back again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snowplow trucks from the Ohio Department of Transportation have been relentless over the last several days when it comes to clearing the state-maintained roadways.

And their odometers can prove it.

According to Matt Bruning, press secretary for the state highway agency, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plows have covered 421,953 miles in the last 24 hours.

To put that into perspective, the distance from Earth to the moon is nearly 240,000 miles.

❄️ Fun fact: ODOT snow plows have driven 421,953 miles in the past 24 hours. The distance from Earth to the Moon is 238,900 miles. pic.twitter.com/3ynTIkjWUH — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) February 4, 2022

As of 8 a.m. Friday, about 1,300 ODOT crews were on the roads clearing snowfall, drifts, and ice from the Ohio’s interstates, U.S., and state routes.

