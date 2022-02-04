Ohio’s top doctors give update on COVID-19 as Pfizer seeks approval on vaccine for kids under 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s top doctors, including a representative from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, will provide residents with a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The press conference comes just days after Pfizer asked the U.S. to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow an extra-low dose, according to the Associated Press.

If approved, kids under 5 could start getting their shots as early as March.

Speakers will include Bruce Vanderoff, Ohio Department of Health Director; Patty Manning, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Chief of Staff; and Joe Gastaldo, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases.

According to a news release, the press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Check back for live coverage from 19 News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

