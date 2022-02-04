2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio’s top doctors give update on COVID-19 as Pfizer seeks approval on vaccine for kids under 5

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s top doctors, including a representative from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, will provide residents with a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The press conference comes just days after Pfizer asked the U.S. to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus.

Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow an extra-low dose, according to the Associated Press.

If approved, kids under 5 could start getting their shots as early as March.

RELATED: Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

Speakers will include Bruce Vanderoff, Ohio Department of Health Director; Patty Manning, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Chief of Staff; and Joe Gastaldo, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases.

According to a news release, the press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Check back for live coverage from 19 News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports 5,737 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,601 new COVID-19 cases, additional 369 hospitalizations
Cleveland Clinic survey shows pandemic pounds can lead to COVID cholesterol
More than 40% of Americans have experienced heart-related issues during pandemic, according to new study
The Monarch robotic bronchoscope allows doctors to see and reach in parts of the lungs not...
Robotic bronchoscope is helping lung cancer patients get diagnosed earlier, increasing survival rates