2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Walton Hills

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Walton Hills police said the accident happened around 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

The victim, Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland, was taken to University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Walton Hills police said the driver was in a black Toyota 4Runner, model year 2014-2022.

UPDATE: to the post from yesterday looking for a Black Toyota. During investigations, it was confirmed thru Toyota that...

Posted by Walton Hills Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Police added the vehicle will have heavy front end damage

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

COVID-19 Testing
Ohio’s top doctors give update on COVID-19 as Pfizer seeks approval on vaccine for kids under 5
Alishah Pointer (Source: East Cleveland police)
Charges dropped against juvenile suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case
Matthew Piter (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial wraps up for Cleveland police officer accused of rape, gross sexual imposition
19
Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)