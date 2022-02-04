Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Walton Hills

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Walton Hills police said the accident happened around 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Northfield Road near Alexander Road.

The victim, Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland, was taken to University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Walton Hills police said the driver was in a black Toyota 4Runner, model year 2014-2022.

UPDATE: to the post from yesterday looking for a Black Toyota. During investigations, it was confirmed thru Toyota that... Posted by Walton Hills Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Police added the vehicle will have heavy front end damage

