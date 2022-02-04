2 Strong 4 Bullies
Snowmobile involved in a hit skip accident in Canal Fulton

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A snow mobile crashed into the back of a vehicle Thursday evening and then took off before Canal Fulton police arrived at the scene.

According to officers, the accident happened at the intersection of SR 93 and Denshire Drive.

The impact threw the young female passenger off the snow mobile, but she managed to flee the scene. Police said she was wearing a purple coat and may have been injured.

A snowmobile was involved in a hit skip injury accident at the intersection of SR 93 and Denshire Thur night when it...

Posted by Canal Fulton Police (Ohio) on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The male driver was dressed in black pants and a camo top.

They were riding a Yamaha Apex 1000 snow mobile red and black in color, said police. This is possibly the 50th anniversary edition of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canal Fulton police at 330-854-2211.

