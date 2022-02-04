2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘This job isn’t worth your life’, said robber to Summit County store clerk

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who acted like he had a gun tried to rob the clerk at a Circle K in Akron Thursday afternoon, Akron police said.

According to the clerk, the man approached the counter inside the store located in the 900 block of S. Arlington Street around 3 p.m.

Circle K attempt robbery suspect
Circle K attempt robbery suspect((Source: Akron police))

He demanded all the money from the register and said “this job isn’t worth your life”, the clerk told police.

The clerk managed to call 911 and the suspect fled without getting any cash or property.

Akron police said the suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30, about 5′6″-5′9″ and about 180 to 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored mask, a gray Carhartt coat, blue pants and brown boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-374-2Tip.

