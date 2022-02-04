2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trial wraps up for Cleveland police officer accused of rape, gross sexual imposition

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a Cleveland police officer accused of sexually attacking two women began Wednesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo and wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Matthew Piter, 28, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Judge Russo will release his verdict at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Piter attacked a woman in May 2017 and in October 2019.

Piter was indicted in January 2020 for allegedly raping a woman he met on the Tinder app in October 2019.

The victim told police they went to dinner and then back to his house, where the assault allegedly took place.

He was indicted in June 2021 for the 2017 alleged attack. No details of the 2017 attack have been released.

Piter graduated from the Cleveland police academy in May 2017 as part of the 136th Class.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Walton Hills
COVID-19 Testing
Ohio’s top doctors give update on COVID-19 as Pfizer seeks approval on vaccine for kids under 5
Alishah Pointer (Source: East Cleveland police)
Charges dropped against juvenile suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case
19
Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)