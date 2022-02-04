2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Video shows authorities track down Summit County woman missing for nearly 8 hours

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows authorities track down a 65-year-old woman who had been missing for nearing eight hours.

The woman, who has dementia and is non-verbal, went missing Tuesday afternoon when she wandered away from a property in Sagamore Hills, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the 65-year-old was only wearing pajamas and a coat, causing concern as the search continued into the evening.

With temperatures quickly falling, authorities feared the woman could suffer severe frostbite, hypothermia or potentially death if she was not found soon, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The search crews called in an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, the post said, and the woman was finally located in a wooded ravine using aerial thermal imaging.

The sheriff’s office said she is in good condition after spending time in a local hospital.

The woman was found safely with help from the Sagamore Hills Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Video shows authorities track down 65-year-old woman missing for nearly 8 hours
Video shows authorities track down 65-year-old woman missing for nearly 8 hours
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
19
Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)
City of Cleveland plow tracking map
Interactive map allows residents to track snowplow progress in Cleveland neighborhoods