Video shows authorities track down Summit County woman missing for nearly 8 hours

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows authorities track down a 65-year-old woman who had been missing for nearing eight hours.

The woman, who has dementia and is non-verbal, went missing Tuesday afternoon when she wandered away from a property in Sagamore Hills, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the 65-year-old was only wearing pajamas and a coat, causing concern as the search continued into the evening.

With temperatures quickly falling, authorities feared the woman could suffer severe frostbite, hypothermia or potentially death if she was not found soon, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The search crews called in an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, the post said, and the woman was finally located in a wooded ravine using aerial thermal imaging.

The sheriff’s office said she is in good condition after spending time in a local hospital.

The woman was found safely with help from the Sagamore Hills Police Department, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

