Winter storm shuts Cleveland Public Library Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Library announced all locations are closed again on Feb. 4 due to the inclement weather conditions.

All branches were closed on Thursday due to the heavy snow.

CPL expects to reopen at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.

The library’s normal weekday business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials stated they also postponed Saturday’s celebration of the Eastman Branch construction project to date that will be announced later.

Anyone looking to utilize the library’s resources to get digital books, movies, or audiobooks can do so through their online portal, cpl.org.

Students can find online resources to grow in the classroom and beyond on cpl.org/kids-teens.

