Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter weather has led to several delays and closures across the Cleveland-area.
While driving conditions are expected to improve, they now vary from interstates, to highways to rural roads.
Below is a list of facilities that have issued delays or closures for Friday, Feb. 4:
- Cleveland Museum of Art will open at noon
- Akron Zoo is closed
- Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed
- Cleveland Public Library locations are closed
- Lake County Recorder is closed
This list will be updated as additional delays or closures are announced.
