Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter weather has led to several delays and closures across the Cleveland-area.

While driving conditions are expected to improve, they now vary from interstates, to highways to rural roads.

Below is a list of facilities that have issued delays or closures for Friday, Feb. 4:

  • Cleveland Museum of Art will open at noon
  • Akron Zoo is closed
  • Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed
  • Cleveland Public Library locations are closed
  • Lake County Recorder is closed

This list will be updated as additional delays or closures are announced.

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
How much snow fell in Northeast Ohio? 19 First Alert Weather Day
