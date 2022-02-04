Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter weather has led to several delays and closures across the Cleveland-area.

While driving conditions are expected to improve, they now vary from interstates, to highways to rural roads.

Below is a list of facilities that have issued delays or closures for Friday, Feb. 4:

Cleveland Museum of Art will open at noon

Akron Zoo is closed

Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed

Cleveland Public Library locations are closed

Lake County Recorder is closed

This list will be updated as additional delays or closures are announced.

