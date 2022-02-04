Wintry conditions lead to systemwide Cleveland RTA delays for bus, train services

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said riders should expect delays on Friday as the cleanup from the most recent snowstorm continues.

Unlike the last significant winter storm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, the GCRTA did remain open this week as most of Northeast Ohio reported about a foot of snow.

But the public transit system said delays should be anticipated for bus, rail, and paratransit services.

Due to road conditions Bus, Rail and Paratransit are experiencing delays. We are re-routing or detouring the HealthLine, 11, 14, & 15. Check on your route a https://t.co/QRZudYRQrW, TransitApp or call 216-621-9500. Please allow extra time and we thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/acAgjDeCEH — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) February 4, 2022

