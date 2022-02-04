2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wintry conditions lead to systemwide Cleveland RTA delays for bus, train services

Snow in downtown Cleveland
Snow in downtown Cleveland(Source: 19 First Alert meteorologist Sam Roberts)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said riders should expect delays on Friday as the cleanup from the most recent snowstorm continues.

Unlike the last significant winter storm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, the GCRTA did remain open this week as most of Northeast Ohio reported about a foot of snow.

But the public transit system said delays should be anticipated for bus, rail, and paratransit services.

Stay with the 19 News First Alert weather team for continuing winter storm coverage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

