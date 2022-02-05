1 injured in multi-car crash outside Medina Hospital

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-car crash took place Friday evening in front of Medina Hospital, according to the city fire department.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened before 5:40 p.m.

The Medina Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital for crash injuries, while others walked to the emergency department for evaluation.

Cleveland Clinic - Medina Hospital is located at 1000 East Washington Street.

