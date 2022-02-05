2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 injured in multi-car crash outside Medina Hospital

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-car crash took place Friday evening in front of Medina Hospital, according to the city fire department.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened before 5:40 p.m.

The Medina Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital for crash injuries, while others walked to the emergency department for evaluation.

Cleveland Clinic - Medina Hospital is located at 1000 East Washington Street.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Ohio Turnpike crash
Crash closed stretch of westbound Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County
Travel Advisory
Travel ban for high-profile vehicles issued for Ohio Turnpike during winter storm
Snow Parking Ban
Northeast Ohio cities put parking bans in place for snowstorm
Water main break blocks streets in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Water main break blocks streets in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood