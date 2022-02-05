Bay Village student achieves perfect ACT score

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County student achieved a feat fewer than 1% of students who take the ACT achieve: earning a perfect score.

Her name is Annabella Mayer, a junior at Bay Village High School.

The school district said in addition to getting a top composite score of 36, Mayer plays volleyball and competes in track and field for the Rockets, plays the cello in Bay High School’s Orchestra, is involved in the school musicals, and is active in Bay High Key Club.

Mayer leads numerous school clubs and teams, including Key Club, student council, Bay Student Boosters, Bay Village Education Foundation, National Honor Society, and Model UN.

She is also a volunteer outside of school for Second Harvest Food Bank in Lorain County and works at the Bay Aquatic Center during the summer.

Bay Village City School District said she plans on majoring in biology or neuroscience in pursuit of a pre-medical track to become a pediatrician.

Mayer is still working to narrow down a university.

“I would like to thank all of my amazing teachers, especially Mrs. Heather Fanter,” said Mayer. “I could not have gotten that score without her College Prep class!”

Annabella Mayer (Bay Village City School District)

