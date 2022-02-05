2 Strong 4 Bullies
Can you be held liable if someone falls on your snowy sidewalk?

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many homeowners spent their day digging out from this latest snowstorm to hit Northeast Ohio.

But it’s not just your driveway that needs to be clear.

Under many local ordinances, sidewalks in front of your place need to be clear too.

Many cities and townships give you a certain amount of time to clear the snow and ice.

If you live in Cleveland, according to a city ordinance, it’s illegal to not remove snow and ice from your sidewalk as a homeowner or occupant.

And it must be cleared by 9 a.m. or you can be fined for each day it’s not removed.

But it won’t cost you as much as you might think.

In Cleveland, residents are not to be fined more than $5 for each offense.

They can be fined $1 for each day the offense continues.

Business owners can be fined $25 for each day their sidewalk is not cleared.

The city told us they’ve only received one complaint so far.

If you can’t shovel it, according to the city ordinance, you must put down enough salt or sand to make the sidewalks safe.

So what if someone slips and falls on your sidewalk that wasn’t shoveled after the snow-- can you be held financially liable?

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that in most cases homeowners can’t be held liable.

According to the Skolnick Weiser Law Firm in Cleveland, Ohio follows the “natural accumulation rule,” which says businesses and homeowners don’t need to warn people of the dangers of snow and ice on sidewalks.

The court basically said, “people walk at their own risk.”

But just because you can’t be held liable doesn’t mean you don’t have to shovel.

We found in Akron, you have 24 hours to clear your sidewalk of snow.

You can check with your city or town to see what the local ordinances require.

