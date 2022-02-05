Cleveland auto shops see more customers need car repairs due to winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are trying to stay on the road, but this winter storm has been brutal on their cars.

19 News talked to an unlucky driver about what brought him into the auto shop on Friday. Anthony Cummings spent two hours trying to get his car unstuck from the snow.

“The streets weren’t shoveled, so I was trying to get out and ended up blowing my drive shaft,” Cummings said.

Now, Cumming’s is out more than $1,500.

“It don’t make no sense,” Cummings said. “I’m late for work and everything.”

Rob Simione, the manager of Rad Air in Downtown Cleveland, said this has been one of the worst winters in recent years for car care. The shop has gotten calls for all sorts of problems.

“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls for heat,” Simione said. “People get a coolant leak maybe if a radiator hose gets damaged.”

With this amount of snow, you have to be patient with your car.

“When you’re sitting there spinning your tires you’re actually just making things worse for yourself,” Simione said. “You’re actually lifting the car up because the snows under it. That’s why you’re not getting any traction.”

Simione said the best thing you can do for your car is keep up with maintenance, especially before stormy skies arrive.

“You want to go to a shop like ours for your regular services and oil changes. Every time we do the oil change it comes with a complete safety inspection,” Simione said. “So, each time you come in you’re getting a report along the way.”

Cummings is making the most of his unexpected repair. However, he’s hoping for less of a strain on his wallet the next time rough weather hits.

“I’m in a bad predicament,” Cummings said. “Out of money.”

