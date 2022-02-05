2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crews work to repair water main break on Cleveland’s West Side

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Water crews are working to repair a water main break in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

Neighbors said Cleveland Water crews responded overnight to the slush-covered intersection of West 45th Street and Bridge Avenue for the break.

Water was shut off in the area while repairs are completed on the 6″ main, Cleveland Water said.

Mason’s Creamery, located just blocks away, delayed opening due no water but plans to open its doors at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Water said there is not an estimated time for completed repairs.

