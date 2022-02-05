CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the seventh time this year, a minor earthquake was detected along the Lake Erie shoreline near Lake County.

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:15 p.m. Friday by the United States Geological Survey.

This earthquake marks the seventh reported in the same area since the start of 2022.

Jan. 4, 8:20 a.m. - 2.8 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)

Jan. 5, 5:25 a.m. - 1.9 magnitude (north of Timberlake)

Jan. 27, 3:53 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude (northwest of Lakeline)

Jan. 27, 1:10 p.m. - 2.5 magnitude (north-northwest of Lakeline)

Jan. 29, 1:23 p.m. - 2.0 magnitude (west-northwest of Willowick)

Feb. 1, 8:37 p.m. - 1.6 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)

Feb. 4, 4:14 p.m. - 2.4 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)

Earthquake detected near Lake Erie shoreline; 7th reported in 2022 (Source: United States Geological Survey)

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S. Geological Survey describing what they experienced during the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes.

The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

