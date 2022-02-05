2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Earthquake detected near Lake Erie shoreline; 7th reported in 2022

By Chris Anderson and Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the seventh time this year, a minor earthquake was detected along the Lake Erie shoreline near Lake County.

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:15 p.m. Friday by the United States Geological Survey.

This earthquake marks the seventh reported in the same area since the start of 2022.

  • Jan. 4, 8:20 a.m. - 2.8 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)
  • Jan. 5, 5:25 a.m. - 1.9 magnitude (north of Timberlake)
  • Jan. 27, 3:53 a.m. - 2.1 magnitude (northwest of Lakeline)
  • Jan. 27, 1:10 p.m. - 2.5 magnitude (north-northwest of Lakeline)
  • Jan. 29, 1:23 p.m. - 2.0 magnitude (west-northwest of Willowick)
  • Feb. 1, 8:37 p.m. - 1.6 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)
  • Feb. 4, 4:14 p.m. - 2.4 magnitude (northwest of Timberlake)
Earthquake detected near Lake Erie shoreline; 7th reported in 2022
Earthquake detected near Lake Erie shoreline; 7th reported in 2022(Source: United States Geological Survey)

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S. Geological Survey describing what they experienced during the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes.

The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Hough, Cleveland
Nearly 95% of residential streets plowed in Cleveland, city says
Flood advisory issued for Lorain, Erie counties due to ice jam
Flood advisory issued for Lorain, Erie counties due to ice jam
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/5/2022
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold nights ahead with snow possible late next week
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/4/2022