Elyria Mayor joining mayors against illegal guns, aims to stop gun violence

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Whitfield has joined more than 1,000 mayors across the country in a commitment to end gun violence in their communities.

Mayor Whitfield said that the only way to fix gun violence is to face it head-on and use the influence of other mayors around the country as a way to produce ideas and solutions.

Mayors Against Illegal Guns is a nonpartisan coalition that has united mayors, gun violence survivors and everyday Americans around these common goals: advancing enforcement and data collection strategies to prevent gun violence; investing in survivor services and violence intervention programs to address gun violence; and advocating for gun safety legislation at the local, state, and federal level.

Mayors Against Illegal Guns is a joint program of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with over eight million supporters and more than 375,000 donors.

Learn more at mayors.everytown.org.

