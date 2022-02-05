2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Great Big Home + Garden Show’ returns to Cleveland with over 400 exhibits

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Great Big Home + Garden Show returned to Cleveland this weekend, bringing your inspiration to life with more than 400 exhibits in kitchen, bath, landscaping, décor, flooring and more.

The show will run each day until Sunday, Feb. 13, at Cleveland’s I-X Center. Hours vary.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $15 with deals offered on theme days or online.

According to a news release, exhibits will include tiny homes, backyard living sets, modern modular homes, outdoor storage facilities and one-of-a-kind doghouses.

There will also be appearances by Ty Pennington and Matt Fox, both known for their work on home improvement television shows.

The Great Big Home + Garden Show is produced by Marketplace Events and presented by Carrier, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

