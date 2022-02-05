Flood advisory issued for Lorain, Erie counties due to ice jam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ice jam has caused flooding in Lorain and Erie counties, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a flood advisory for those areas.

The advisory, issued just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, is in effect until 7 p.m.

The NWS has already received reports of minor flooding and said potentially impacted areas include Vermilion, Western Vermilion and Birmingham.

Do not drive onto a flooded road; the water may be deeper than it appears.

The NWS said, “turn around, don’t drown,” noting that most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

