Flood advisory issued for Lorain, Erie counties due to ice jam

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ice jam has caused flooding in Lorain and Erie counties, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a flood advisory for those areas.

The advisory, issued just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, is in effect until 7 p.m.

The NWS has already received reports of minor flooding and said potentially impacted areas include Vermilion, Western Vermilion and Birmingham.

Do not drive onto a flooded road; the water may be deeper than it appears.

The NWS said, “turn around, don’t drown,” noting that most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

