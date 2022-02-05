Interstate 480 at I-77 scene of three accidents within two hours Saturday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and fire crews, along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, had a busy Saturday afternoon after three motor vehicle accidents were reported along the same stretch of Interstate 480 at the junction of I-77 in about two hours.

The first accident occurred at approximately 12:15 pm., according to the city’s Communications Director, Alla Lora, and involved a semi-truck flipping onto its side and sliding off the road surface.

Independence police and emergency crews, as well as members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Cleveland Post, responded to the scene.

The right lane of the westbound ramp of I-480 from I-77 northbound was closed to allow crews to work and clear the area.

As traffic was being diverted, one Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was struck by another car, injuring the trooper.

Police and emergency crews had left the scene when two more multi-car accidents occurred at almost the same location between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Lora said.

The first accident involved two vehicles and the second was a three-car accident, according to police.

In all three accidents, no life-threatening injuries were reported, though Lora said some of those involved were taken to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights for assessment.

I-480 westbound was closed entirely at the ramp to I-77 northbound until the scene was cleared.

Another semi-truck was reported to have stalled in the same area later in the afternoon, further delaying traffic.

Lora said all three accidents are under investigation and city officials are looking to determine what factors of the highway might have contributed.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

