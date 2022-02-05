2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen power Cavs to 102-101 win in Charlotte

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarrett Allen carried the Cavs most of the night.

Kevin Love finished the job.

Love hit 2 free throws with 1.2 seconds left, giving the Cavs the lead for good in a thrilling 102-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Allen, snubbed on Thursday for the NBA All-Star game, delivered his best game of the season with 29 points and 22 rebounds.

Love hit 6-of-14 from three-point range, scoring 25 points.

Brandon Goodwin, filling in for the injured Darius Garland, chipped in 12 points and 9 assists.

The Cavs are back home Sunday for a date with the Indiana Pacers.

