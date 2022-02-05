Masked man robs postal carrier of mailbox keys in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is under arrest for robbing a U.S. Mail postal carrier of their mailbox key in Shaker Heights, police confirmed.

“A disturbing trend in Cuyahoga County has been for criminals to target United States Mail, looking to steal checks from unsuspecting residents simply trying to pay bills,” Shaker Heights Police warned. “The culprits will alter checks stolen from a community mailbox to commit large amounts of fraud.”

Police said the postal carrier was approached by the masked man who demanded their set of mailbox keys near Stoer Road at approximately 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 31.

After stealing the carrier’s mailbox key, police said the suspect fled in a dark-colored Nissan with heavily tinted windows.

About an hour later, Shaker Heights patrol officers located a car matching the description, police said.

A 20-year-old Beachwood man was subsequently placed under arrest in the 3000 block of Rolliston Road after officers found him in possession of postal service property, according to police.

Police said investigation lead to recovering keys stolen in the Stoer Road robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the United States Postal Inspectors Office at 877-876-2455 if you suspect your checks may have been stolen while in transit through the United States Mail.

In the meantime, police recommend you deliver mail to the local post office for safe delivery.

