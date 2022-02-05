Nearly 95% of residential streets plowed in Cleveland, city says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland said nearly 95% of residential streets have been plowed once as of Saturday morning.

In an update shared on the city’s social media accounts, officials said resources will be shifted to complete the 6% of residential streets that remain snow-covered.

When all the streets have been plowed at least once, a second round of plowing and salting will begin across the city, according to the post.

The downtown Cleveland area has been re-serviced, officials said.

You can check the snowplow tracker, recently launched by the city of Cleveland, to view which streets have been cleared in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.