Neighbors come to the rescue for Akron firefighters, paramedics trying to reach patient

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of a snowstorm, Akron firefighters and paramedics faced their own emergency trying to get to a patient.

But those first responders told 19 News that amazing neighbors came to their rescue.

It was the perfect storm in Akron when an elderly resident was in need of medical help, at the tail end of a snowstorm, and paramedics were forced to park nearly a block away to avoid getting stuck in the snow again.

But the biggest challenge became how to get a stretcher to her front door?

Akron had around seven inches of snow on the ground Thursday night when an ambulance got stuck leaving an emergency call to a home on Vinitas Avenue.

Tiffani Evans is a neighbor on the Akron street who said, “the paramedics came down here, they got stuck twice.”

Just 12 hours later, Akron Fire and EMS were again called back to Vinitas Avenue.

This time, they parked about an eighth of a mile away, at the top of the hill, knowing with an emergency they couldn’t afford to be trapped by snow again.

But, then another obstacle, how to transport an elderly woman in need of medical help when even the sidewalks were impassable.

Neighbor Tiffani Evans, her family, and a few other neighbors quickly became their snow team, “They [firefighters/paramedics] seen us all shoveling, trying to get us out of our driveways - and they asked, ‘hey, can you guys help us? We need to make a pathway to get the stretcher down here.’”

Akron firefighter and paramedic Dan Feathers used the snowblower to get to the patient’s door while firefighter and paramedic Dierre Coleman treated the patient as they waited for the stretcher.

The shovel and snowblower are not a paramedic’s normal tools of the trade, but in this case, they were lifesavers.

“Firehouse 9 did an amazing job that they got our neighbor where she needed to be safely. They did everything they could,” Evans said.

But emergency responders said it was neighbors on Vinitas Avenue who saved the day, by helping them get a long-time neighbor and friend the help she needed.

However, Evans tells 19 News, “They said we were the heroes for helping the, but when it comes down to it they’re the real heroes.”

The unidentified neighbor who needed the medical attention we’re told is doing fine.

The city of Akron declined to comment to 19 News about the snow-covered streets that were still not cleared by Friday evening.

Neighbors said they have always stood together to make sure everyone can get to where they need to go.

