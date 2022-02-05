Northeast Ohio weather: Cold nights ahead with snow possible late next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see light snow this morning with more clouds than sun today as temperatures top in the lower 20s.

Partial clearing takes place overnight as lows side to around 10.

Sunday will live up to its name as highs head for the mid 30s.

Clouds return Sunday night as lows retreat into the upper teens.

Monday’s weather will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s.

We’ll see more partly sunny skies on Tuesday along with highs peaking around 30.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.