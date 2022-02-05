2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Cold nights ahead with snow possible late next week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see light snow this morning with more clouds than sun today as temperatures top in the lower 20s.

Partial clearing takes place overnight as lows side to around 10.

Sunday will live up to its name as highs head for the mid 30s.

Clouds return Sunday night as lows retreat into the upper teens.

Monday’s weather will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s.

We’ll see more partly sunny skies on Tuesday along with highs peaking around 30.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast - 2/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/5/2022

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Hough, Cleveland
Nearly 95% of residential streets plowed in Cleveland, city says
Flood advisory issued for Lorain, Erie counties due to ice jam
Flood advisory issued for Lorain, Erie counties due to ice jam
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/5/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/4/2022