2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio State Patrol Trooper injured when cruiser struck following crash on I-77 and Interstate 480

Trooper Mykol Gardiner's cruiser was hit by another car as he was conducting traffic control at...
Trooper Mykol Gardiner's cruiser was hit by another car as he was conducting traffic control at the scene of another accident on I-77 at I-480 Saturday afternoon.(SOURCE: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured after their cruiser was struck while conducting traffic control, following a rollover accident on I-77 at Interstate 480 Saturday.

At approximately 1 p.m., trooper Mykol Gardiner was closing the northbound ramp on I-77, after a semi-truck rolled over and forced closure of all lanes.

Trooper Gardiner was in his cruiser when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Compass, driven by Taylor Campbell, 30, of Put-in-Bay.

Gardiner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights for assessment.

Campbell also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Troopers from the OSHP’s Cleveland Post were assisted on scene by Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department, Independence EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation and officials did not comment if any charges were pending.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Lorain Police cruiser stolen
Police: Two homicides involving three people confirmed in Lorain Saturday
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,810 new COVID-19 cases
Crews work to repair water main break on Cleveland’s West Side
Crews work to repair water main break on Cleveland’s West Side
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards