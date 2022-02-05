Ohio State Patrol Trooper injured when cruiser struck following crash on I-77 and Interstate 480

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured after their cruiser was struck while conducting traffic control, following a rollover accident on I-77 at Interstate 480 Saturday.

At approximately 1 p.m., trooper Mykol Gardiner was closing the northbound ramp on I-77, after a semi-truck rolled over and forced closure of all lanes.

Trooper Gardiner was in his cruiser when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Jeep Compass, driven by Taylor Campbell, 30, of Put-in-Bay.

Gardiner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights for assessment.

Campbell also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Troopers from the OSHP’s Cleveland Post were assisted on scene by Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department, Independence EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation and officials did not comment if any charges were pending.

