Police: Two homicides involving three people confirmed in Lorain Saturday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two homicides occurred within 1.5 miles from each other Saturday morning, leaving three people dead.

Lorain Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of Eagle Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered Robert Gonzalez, 38, of Lorain, had suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

At approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to a call for a Welfare Check at 615 W. 36th St, about 1.5 miles west from where Gonzalez had been shot.

Police discovered signs of gunfire when they arrived at the residence and made an entry.

Once inside, they discovered the bodies of Jeffrey Moore, 34, and Marlena Taylor, 41.

Both individuals had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the investigations in both cases are ongoing, and they are looking for a suspect in relation to Gonzalez’s death.

Anyone having information in either of these matters are encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

