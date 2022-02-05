2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Two homicides involving three people confirmed in Lorain Saturday

Lorain Police cruiser stolen
Lorain Police cruiser stolen
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two homicides occurred within 1.5 miles from each other Saturday morning, leaving three people dead.

Lorain Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of Eagle Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered Robert Gonzalez, 38, of Lorain, had suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

At approximately 10 a.m., officers responded to a call for a Welfare Check at 615 W. 36th St, about 1.5 miles west from where Gonzalez had been shot.

Police discovered signs of gunfire when they arrived at the residence and made an entry.

Once inside, they discovered the bodies of Jeffrey Moore, 34, and Marlena Taylor, 41.

Both individuals had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the investigations in both cases are ongoing, and they are looking for a suspect in relation to Gonzalez’s death.

Anyone having information in either of these matters are encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Trooper Mykol Gardiner's cruiser was hit by another car as he was conducting traffic control at...
Ohio State Patrol Trooper injured when cruiser struck following crash on I-77 and Interstate 480
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,810 new COVID-19 cases
Crews work to repair water main break on Cleveland’s West Side
Crews work to repair water main break on Cleveland’s West Side
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards