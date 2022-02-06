2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron officials lifting snow parking ban effective at 8 p.m. Sunday

City of Akron parking ban ending at 8 p.m.
City of Akron parking ban ending at 8 p.m.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The citywide ban on parking set in place due to Thursday’s major winter storm ends at 8 p.m. tonight, according to a statement from the Mayor’s office.

“I want to thank all the residents who complied with the parking ban allowing our crews to safely and effectively work through their routes to clear our streets,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The ban was initiated on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m., in anticipation of the storm that dropped several inches of snow across Northern and Central Ohio, forcing communities to set snow emergencies Thursday and Friday.

Officials did not specify what the overall percentage of the city’s roads are cleared as of Sunday evening.

For any additional service requests, residents can go online to akronohio.gov/311 and crews will continue to work through those as they are received.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,070 new COVID-19 cases
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
The United States Coast Guard confirms that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming...
Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 18 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island (video, photos)