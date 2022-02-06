Akron officials lifting snow parking ban effective at 8 p.m. Sunday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The citywide ban on parking set in place due to Thursday’s major winter storm ends at 8 p.m. tonight, according to a statement from the Mayor’s office.

“I want to thank all the residents who complied with the parking ban allowing our crews to safely and effectively work through their routes to clear our streets,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The ban was initiated on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m., in anticipation of the storm that dropped several inches of snow across Northern and Central Ohio, forcing communities to set snow emergencies Thursday and Friday.

Officials did not specify what the overall percentage of the city’s roads are cleared as of Sunday evening.

For any additional service requests, residents can go online to akronohio.gov/311 and crews will continue to work through those as they are received.

