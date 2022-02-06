2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavs acquire Caris LeVert in Trade with Pacers

Levert is averaging 18.7 points per game
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers according to ESPN.

In return, Indiana will acquire Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. The Cavs will also get a 2022 second round-pick according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeVert is in his second season with the Pacers after being traded as part of a three-team deal that sent James Harden to the Net. The guard is averaging 18.7 points per game and gives the Cavs some much-needed depth.

LeVert is a native of Columbus, Ohio.

Ironically enough, LeVert was in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse when he received the news. Cleveland is hosting Indiana for a match-up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier fouls Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) late in...
Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen power Cavs to 102-101 win in Charlotte
overtime
Overtime - 2/4/2022
2022 NBA All-Star court
Basketball court for 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland revealed
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland advances the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Darius Garland makes first All-Star Game