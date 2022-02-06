Cavs acquire Caris LeVert in Trade with Pacers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers according to ESPN.

In return, Indiana will acquire Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. The Cavs will also get a 2022 second round-pick according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeVert is in his second season with the Pacers after being traded as part of a three-team deal that sent James Harden to the Net. The guard is averaging 18.7 points per game and gives the Cavs some much-needed depth.

LeVert is a native of Columbus, Ohio.

Ironically enough, LeVert was in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse when he received the news. Cleveland is hosting Indiana for a match-up.

