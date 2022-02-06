2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland City Council committee plans to talk snow removal plan in Monday meeting

A snowplow gathers a load on a snow-covered street in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland City Council committee will meet Monday morning to discuss the snow removal plan.

According to Ward 15 Councilmember Jenny Spencer, the municipal services and properties committee will receive an update from city officials on snow plowing as well as obstacles faced throughout snow clean up.

The meeting is set to occur just days after nearly one foot of snow fell across Cleveland; it comes as some residents and leaders are questioning the city’s efficiency in snow removal.

“If you are concerned that your residential street needs snow plowing, you are not alone,” Spencer wrote to her constituents in a statement posted to Facebook.

Mayor Justin Bibb pledged improvements following a major storm that covered Northeast Ohio below a blanket of snow during the MLK Day holiday.

Still, one West Park resident told 19 News that their street remained unplowed until 1:30 a.m. Sunday — more than 40 hours after the snow stopped falling there.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. You can watch virtually here or on 19 News’ digital platforms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

