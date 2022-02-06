Coast Guard: Caution advised for going out onto Lake Erie ice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials at the United States Coast Guard are asking Northeast Ohio residents to utilize caution when venturing out onto portions of Lake Erie currently frozen over by ice.

Officials stated that just because the ice may look thick enough to walk on, doesn’t mean it is thick enough to support weight or multiple people.

“No ice is 100 percent safe and it can often vary from spot to spot,” said Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

With the Great Lakes, Masson said thawing streams or rivers can change the temperature composition of the underlying water quickly, leading to ice getting thinner throughout the day.

So where a section of the lake may seem strong enough to walk on at one point in the day, there is no guarantee it will continue to be later.

The Coast Guard recommends anyone participating in activities on or near the lake take all appropriate safety precautions, including wearing proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and bright colors, so they can be easily seen by other people.

Also, having safety equipment, such as a whistle, ice awl or screwdriver, or either a Personal Locator Beacon or a waterproof VHF-FM radio is advised.

