Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie

(Live 5 (file))
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said rescue operations are “underway” for 20 people who became trapped on the ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie.

‘Stay off the ice’: National Weather Service warns of dangerous conditions on Lake Erie

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Rescue crews, along with the help of a good Samaritan, are using a helicopter and two airboats to retrieve the group, the Coast Guard said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

