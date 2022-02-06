Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said rescue operations are “underway” for 20 people who became trapped on the ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Rescue crews, along with the help of a good Samaritan, are using a helicopter and two airboats to retrieve the group, the Coast Guard said.

#BREAKING Mass rescue of 20 people underway with @USCG Station Marblehead airboat and Air Station Detroit helicopter near #CatawbaIsland in #LakeErie. Ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling, etc. Good Samaritan with airboat also assisting. #GreatLakesWinterSafety — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 6, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

