Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Geauga County

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a SWAT standoff in Geauga County.

South Russell Police Chief Michael Rizzo said Daryl Humpal surrendered to negotiators following a 2-hour standoff in the area of Daisy Lane.

According to the chief, Humpal barricaded himself inside his house after assaulting a fellow resident, a 75-year-old man, and shooting at the ground.

Humpal refused to exit his home, Rizzo said, and mutual aid was requested from SWAT as well as other agencies.

Rizzo said Humpal was taken into custody after his surrender and is now behind bars at the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Humpal is being held without bond and faces charges of assault, disorderly conduct and inducing panic, according to the chief.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

