Man shot, killed inside car in Toledo’s first murder of 2022

A man was found shot and killed inside a car Saturday night at the intersection of North...
A man was found shot and killed inside a car Saturday night at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Phillips Avenue in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Toledo, detectives said.

The murder is Toledo’s first recorded homicide in 2022 following a year that saw a record number of homicides.

According to Toledo Police Ray Gott, 58, was found shot and killed inside his vehicle.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Phillips Avenue. The man was found shot and killed inside a car, according to Toledo police.

Detectives said Gott was shot while driving. Investigators spoke with witnesses, but don’t have any suspects in custody at this time.

Toledo saw a record of 70 homicides in 2021, surpassing its previous record of 61 set in 2020. January marked the first month without a homicide in the city since April 2019, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.

