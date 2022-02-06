Medina police renew call for tips in case of woman missing since 2002

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police, in honor of National Missing Persons Day, have renewed a call for tips in the case of Lynn Cunningham, a woman who went missing 20 years ago.

Cunningham was last seen on Feb. 1, 2002 after being dropped off at a truck stop in Brunswick, according to police and her missing person flyer.

While police said her family received calls from Cunningham in the days following, they have not heard from her since.

The calls from Cunningham came from out-of-state numbers, according to police.

Police said Cunningham was 24 years old when she went missing.

At the time of her disappearance, her hair was brown and she weighed about 117 pounds.

Cunningham’s eyes are green and she stands about 5″3′ tall.

Contact Medina Police Det. Smith at 330-725-7777 if you see Lynn Cunningham or know her location.

National Missing Persons Day occurs each year on Feb. 3.

