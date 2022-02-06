2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medina police renew call for tips in case of woman missing since 2002

Have you seen Lynn Cunningham?
Lynn Cunningham
Lynn Cunningham(Source: Medina Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police, in honor of National Missing Persons Day, have renewed a call for tips in the case of Lynn Cunningham, a woman who went missing 20 years ago.

Cunningham was last seen on Feb. 1, 2002 after being dropped off at a truck stop in Brunswick, according to police and her missing person flyer.

While police said her family received calls from Cunningham in the days following, they have not heard from her since.

The calls from Cunningham came from out-of-state numbers, according to police.

Police said Cunningham was 24 years old when she went missing.

At the time of her disappearance, her hair was brown and she weighed about 117 pounds.

Cunningham’s eyes are green and she stands about 5″3′ tall.

Contact Medina Police Det. Smith at 330-725-7777 if you see Lynn Cunningham or know her location.

National Missing Persons Day occurs each year on Feb. 3.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Lunar New Year
Mobile clinic brings COVID shots and optimism to Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood
‘Great Big Home + Garden Show’ returns to Cleveland with over 400 exhibits
‘Great Big Home + Garden Show’ returns to Cleveland with over 400 exhibits
Neighbors come to the rescue for Akron firefighters, paramedics trying to reach patient in need
Neighbors come to the rescue for Akron firefighters, paramedics trying to reach patient
Ladosha Wright wins grant to combat hair discrimination: "The Ubuntu Hair Love Project"
The Next 400: Northeast Ohio cosmetologist awarded grant to combat hair discrimination