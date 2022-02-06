Mobile clinic brings COVID shots and optimism to Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood

ASIATOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Ruby Wuscher has now completed another step in the fight against COVID-19: her booster shot.

The 15-year-old received her vaccination ”to protect others,” she said. “So people can feel safer and get back to normal.”

Wuscher got the opportunity thanks to the RTA Community Immunity Bus; the mobile vaccine clinic set up shop Saturday at the Asia Plaza at East 30th Street and Payne Avenue.

Organizers told 19 News that the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority teamed with Asia Services in Action to make it happen.

An interactive map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood falls in an area with a social vulnerability index above .9 -- with 0 being the lowest and 1 being the highest.

That means the residents living there are at risk for external stresses on human health, according to the CDC.

The mobile clinic served anyone in need, including those attending a Lunar New Year celebration happening at the plaza.

“It’s a really important holiday for a certain group, so it just will help it be safer and just have more fun doing stuff that you can do,” Wuscher said.

