Northeast Ohio weather: Mild today with potential for snow this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday will live up to its name as highs head for the mid 30s.

Clouds return Sunday night as lows retreat into the low 20s.

Monday’s weather will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s and the slight risk of a spotty winter mix.

We’ll see more partly sunny skies on Tuesday along with highs peaking around 30.

Wednesday holds the threat of a light, rain/snow mix as highs approach 40 degrees.

