Student radio hosts at John Carroll University unofficially break Guinness World Record

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two student radio hosts have unofficially broken the record for longest consecutive radio interview.

While Guinness World Records still has to verify their attempt, Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy successfully completed a 25-hour and 30-minute interview on Sunday.

They did it!! Guinness World Records has to still verify… but Zachary Sinutko & Collin Kennedy (radio students @JohnCarrollU) have unofficially broken a world record for Longest Consecutive Radio Interview.. 25 hr 30 min.

The duo, blessed with the gift of gab, are co-producers of “808s & Mixtapes” on WJCU 88.7 FM, a station owned and operated by John Carroll University.

They began their interview on Saturday and continued into the next morning, breaking the former record of 25 hours and 26 minutes.

