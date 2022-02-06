2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Student radio hosts at John Carroll University unofficially break Guinness World Record

Student radio hosts at John Carroll University unofficially break Guinness World Record
Student radio hosts at John Carroll University unofficially break Guinness World Record
By Damon Maloney and Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two student radio hosts have unofficially broken the record for longest consecutive radio interview.

While Guinness World Records still has to verify their attempt, Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy successfully completed a 25-hour and 30-minute interview on Sunday.

The duo, blessed with the gift of gab, are co-producers of “808s & Mixtapes” on WJCU 88.7 FM, a station owned and operated by John Carroll University.

They began their interview on Saturday and continued into the next morning, breaking the former record of 25 hours and 26 minutes.

No worries if you missed it on WJCU, you can still watch or listen by clicking here.

19 News This Morning interviewed Sinutko and Kennedy ahead of their attempt. Watch in the video player below.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Coast Guard works to rescue 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island in Lake Erie
‘Stay off the ice’: National Weather Service warns of dangerous conditions on Lake Erie
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Geauga County
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Geauga County
Lynn Cunningham
Medina police renew call for tips in case of woman missing since 2002