Akron daughter accused of killing mom changes her plea

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 21-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom, changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Akron police said Sydney Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Sydney is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

She has a hearing on Feb. 9 in front of Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

