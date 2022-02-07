Ashtabula man pleads guilty to the beating death of his girlfriend

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula man pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of his 41-year-old girlfriend last summer.

Michael Cuevas pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Cuevas assaulted Jacqueline Pagan Flores on Aug. 6, 2021 and then dropped her off at his mom’s house in an “unconscious and battered state”.

His mother then brought Flores to a local hospital where she died.

At the time of the beating, Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.

Cuevas will be sentenced by Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon on March 16.

