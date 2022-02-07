Baldwin Wallace sending sports management students to Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 27 Baldwin Wallace, Sports Management students, will be flying to Southern California to work and learn at the Super Bowl.

After missing the Super Bowl in 2021 due to COVID, the program’s experiential learning trips are back in full swing this year, including a recent trip to the College National Championship and

· NBA All-Star Weekend in CLE 2/18-20

· NCAA Men’s Final Four in New Orleans: Late Mar. – early Apr.

· Kentucky Derby: Exam Week (Sat 5/7 race)

· Formula 1 race in Miami: Exam Week (Sun 5/8 race)

The Men’s Final Four and F1 Miami are new experiences for BW. These work experiences (some paid, some unpaid) help provide industry experience, allow students to see behind the scenes, and help determine areas they want to work in.

