Case Western Reserve University to launch student leadership institute in 2022 fall semester

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University will soon debut a student leadership institute thanks to an alumnus who committed $20 million to the program.

That alumnus is Joel Roth, a 1958 civil engineering graduate and business owner, who said the institute is needed to prepare students to face complex challenges as they navigate adulthood, according to a news release.

Up to eight students will be supported by the Roth Institute starting in the 2022 fall semester.

They will be known as Roth Scholars, according to the release, and will be supported with full-tuition scholarships and networking opportunities as well as academic and practical experiences.

According to the release, Case Western has chosen Andrea Hauser to serve as the inaugural director.

