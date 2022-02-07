Cleveland Black history legends you should know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of Black History Month, 19 News shines a light on Cleveland-area men and women who have made a difference in Northeast Ohio.

Some of the people we spotlight were either born in Cleveland or moved here and made their marks.

Cleveland Black History Legend: William Whitley

Cleveland Black History Legend: Zelma Watson George

Cleveland Black History Legend: Julian Earls

Cleveland Black History Legend: Jane Edna Hunter

