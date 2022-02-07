2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Black history legends you should know

Celebrating Cleveland Black History Legends
Celebrating Cleveland Black History Legends((Source: WOIO))
By Tamu Thomas
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of Black History Month, 19 News shines a light on Cleveland-area men and women who have made a difference in Northeast Ohio.

Some of the people we spotlight were either born in Cleveland or moved here and made their marks.

Cleveland Black History Legend: William Whitley

Cleveland Black History Legend: Zelma Watson George

Cleveland Black History Legend: Julian Earls

Cleveland Black History Legend: Jane Edna Hunter

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today
Gov. Mike DeWine is one of several candidates invited by the Ohio Debate Commission to debate...
Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March
Ryan Stroup (Source: Ashland County Sheriff)
Ashland man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder
Case Western Reserve University to launch student leadership institute in 2022 fall semester